CAB staffer recovers from coronavirus

Kolkata, July 27 : The Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) non-permanent staffer Chandan Das recovered from coronavirus as the 37-year-old tested negative on Monday, after a 10-day stay at hospital and 14-day home quarantine.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said: “We are happy to inform you that Chandan Das has tested negative. Hope he will be able to resume his normal routine soon. However, that would only be after he receives the go ahead from the Doctors.”

Chandan who works in the civil engineering department on a temporary basis was tested positive earlier as per test reports on 6 July and was admitted to a private hospital.

Chandan thanked CAB for the support during the hard time by saying: “I am thankful to CAB for their support and help. Without their help I don’t think I would’ve made it.”

“I had to stay strong and positive. I was scared at first too but when I had to be strong mentally thinking about my family, children. I have recovered and I am thankful to everyone for their prayers,” he talked about his fight.

After being discharged from the hospital on 12 July Chandan was in home quarantine for 14 days and on Monday his second test report came negative.

Source: IANS

