CAB T20 Challenge: All-round Tapan Memorial win, remain atop

Kolkata, Dec 5 : Tapan Memorial put on another all-round show to defeat East Bengal (EB) by six wickets on Saturday and stay atop the table with 24 points from eight matches in the Bengal T20 Challenge at Eden Gardens.

EB are placed fourth with 12 points from eight matches.

Chasing a target of 130 runs, Tapan batters won the match comfortably with 10 balls to spare.

Tapan Memorial won the toss and decided to put East Bengal in. EB opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (1) went back early while Shreevats Goswami (29) and Ranjot Singh Khaira (28) tried to resurrect the innings. But Tapan Memorial bowlers kept things tight and continued to take wickets at regular intervals.

Sandipan Das bagged three wickets while Tapan Memorial skipper Ramesh Prasad picked up two to restrict East Bengal to 129/9 wikcets in 20 overs.

“Each and everyone is doing his job really well. We have got a good momentum that we want to take forward and play good cricket. Our bowlers are bowling very well, fielders are putting up good performances too,” Das said.

While chasing, Tapan Memorial openers Koushik Ghosh (24) and Vikash Singh (23) gave them a good start while Kaif Ahamed (25 not out) and Shakir Habib Gandhi (25) ensured four points for the team with their patient batting.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.