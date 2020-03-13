Cabbies offer free masks to passengers amid COVID-19

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Amid Coronavirus Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) decided to distribute over 5,000 thousand surgical masks to the taxi drivers and their passengers. The distribution drive is going to start from Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport soon.

(IFAT), National General Secretary Shaik Salauddin said, “Drivers of Ola and Uber will also be providing masks to its passengers. These masks are intended for drivers to offer to the passengers who are unwell, but do not have a mask and seeking a ride.”

Further, Salauddin shares, there is a huge effect on the taxi business due to the deadly Coronavirus scare across the world. Moreover, the taxis will also be displaying posters containing precautions and health advisory for COVID-19 in their cabs.

