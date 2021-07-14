Cabinet approves MoU between India, Denmark on cooperation in health, medicine

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Denmark on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

An official release stated that the bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Health Ministry of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector.

The release stated that the MoU will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark. It will facilitate in improving the public health status of the people of both countries.