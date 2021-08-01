Cabinet decision for more multi specialty hospitals, ramp up vaccination in state

Hyderabad: Amid possible hit of third wave of COVID-19, the Telangana state cabinet headed by Chief Minister on Sunday decided to address the corona related issues by providing more health facilities in all the hospitals.

During the meeting the cabinet decided to speed up vaccination drives by getting more jabs and facilities, strengthen seven new medical colleges, hostels with all facilities and find a place for upcoming medical colleges in the state.

The Chief Minister decided to set up a multi specialty hospital in Patancheru area for the labourers. All the super specialty hospitals in the state will be named TIMS, as the cabinet took a decision to set up a Super Specialty hospital each at Gaddi Annaram near Dilsukh Nagar, Alwal in Secunderabad, Warangal Chest Hospital, and TIMS. These hospitals will have all types of health facilities to cater to multiple needs of the patients.

The cabinet discussed on several issues like Dalit Bandhu, COVID-19, preparedness to face the possible third wave, related problems, orphans, children who lost parents, agriculture, rains, irrigation projects, and others.

The cabinet decided to waive off Rs 50000 crop loans for the farmers till August end. It will benefit about six lakhs of farmers. The government has waived off Rs 25000 only during last two years due to corona financial constraints.

The Cabinet has also taken a decision to nominate former congress leader P Kaushik Reddy to the post of MLC under nominated quota. In this connection a proposal has been sent to Telangana Governor for nod.

The cabinet appointed a sub-committee to take steps for helping the orphans and destitute children due to corona effects.