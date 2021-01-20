Cabinet nod for India-Uzbekistan pact on solar energy

New Delhi, Jan 20 : The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Wednesday apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of solar energy.

The main area of work under is to identify research, demonstration, pilot projects between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India and the International Solar Energy Institute (ISEI), Uzbekistan.

The MoU include areas like solar photovoltaic, storage technologies and transfer of technology.

Based on mutual agreement, both parties would work for implementation and deployment of pilot project in International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries.

