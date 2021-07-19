Cadbury issues clarification after twitterati react to beef controversy

New Delhi: Cadbury has issued a clarification after a few netizens shared a screenshot on Twitter claiming that the company uses gelatin in some of its products.

In the screenshot, it was mentioned, “please note, if any of our products contain gelatin in the ingredients, the gelatin we use is halal certified and derived from beef”.

Now Boycott Cadbury which contains Beef 👹👹👹#BoycottCadbury pic.twitter.com/LX4uWoY4kX — Naren Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@narendra52) July 19, 2021

Reacting to the claim, many netizens started sharing the screenshot with “#BoycottCadbury”.

One of the Twitterati wrote, ” Cadbury admits that their products might contain gelatin and its halal certified derived from beef.

Okay @DairyMilkIn @cadburysilk @CadburyWorld @CadburyAU . Thanks for letting us know.

Yuck. I have decided to #BoycottCadbury.”.

Cadbury admits that their products might contain gelatin and its halal certified derived from beef.



Okay @DairyMilkIn @cadburysilk @CadburyWorld @CadburyAU. Thanks for letting us know.



Yuck. I have decided to #BoycottCadbury. — Mayank Jindal 🇮🇳 (@MJ_007Club) July 18, 2021

Another netizen wrote, ” What on earth is this @Cadbury_SA

Is it true that gelatin used is derived from bèèf ?

Then why was it missing from the ingredients list and why the Green dot !!

All chocolate companies should clear this ! #boycottcadbury”.

What on earth is this @Cadbury_SA

Is it true that gelatin used is derived from bèèf ?

Then why was it missing from the ingredients list and why the Green dot !!

All chocolate companies should clear this !#boycottcadbury https://t.co/6IZjyHNLyF — Aαԃԋιɾα 🇮🇳 (@Aadhiraspeaks) July 18, 2021

Issuing clarification over the issue, the company wrote, ” The screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that”.

Despite the clarification, many netizens are still sharing the screenshot.