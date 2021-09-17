Cadbury recreats iconic 90’s ad & netizens are loving gender swap twist [Video]

Mumbai: Cadbury, in 90s, released a commercial in which a girl seen dancing on the cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s century. And now, almost three decades later, the confectionary giant has revamped the vintage ad but with a gender reversal twist.

In the OG version, a girl ate a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk while watching a cricket match. She ran onto the cricket field and broke into a celebratory dance when the batsman, presumably her boyfriend, scored a century by hitting a six.

Now, in the recreated version, a man does a celebratory dance on the cricket field after dodging a security guard when her girlfriend hits a six to score a century. The two followed it up with the hug in the end, with the brand’s tagline “asli swaad zindagi ka”, this time with the hashtag #GoodLuckGirls.

For the new ad, the caption reads: “Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth”.

Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth.#CadburyDairyMilk #GoodLuckGirls #KuchAchhaHoJaayeKuchMeethaHoJaaye pic.twitter.com/b0g4dRo9DJ — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) September 17, 2021

The original jingle ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ evoked nostalgia and reactions from various quarters and netizens are simply loving how the commercial breaks gender stereotypes. See some of the reactions below:

What a nice recreation of the Cadbury advertisement from the 90s. This one is winning hearts with a simple twist and gender swap 👏https://t.co/XTIn3t1YeK — Shilpy Roy (@shilpyroy) September 17, 2021

Brilliant. Reinventing a 20 year old idea. Cadbury Dairy Milk wishes #GoodLuckGirls to all those hitting it out of the park. – YouTube https://t.co/19W1aeqrnQ — We need EMPATHY now. All of us. (@AnantRangaswami) September 17, 2021

It takes bravery to recreate a classic! I remember the old Cadbury's commercial in the 90s broke the stereotype – that chocolate is only enjoyed by kids. And now, after almost 30 years! Cadbury & Ogilvy are back to break another stereotype with the gender-swap idea! Brilliant! https://t.co/82GhrUl6NL — Puja Dang (@pujadang) September 17, 2021

If there's one thing you do, it should be to watch this

Cadbury Dairy Milk wishes #GoodLuckGirls to all those hitting it out of the park

https://t.co/HDB2kTUmDF — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) September 17, 2021