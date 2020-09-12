CAF to hold presidential, general assembly elections in March 2021

Accra (Ghana), Sep 12 : The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will hold presidential and general assembly elections on March 12 next year in the Moroccan capital Rabat, the continental football body has announced after an executive committee meeting.

According to CAF, the names of prospective candidates will be communicated to the various national associations on January 11 next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 61-year-old incumbent president Ahmad Ahmad, who brought the 29-year reign of former president Issa Hayatou to an end by defeating him in January, 2016 could seek a second four-year term.

The CAF elections seek to elect a president and members into the executive committee of the confederation.

