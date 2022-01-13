CAIR releases report titled ‘Islamophobia in the Mainstream’

Hyderabad: The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the USA’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today released a new Islamophobia report titled “Islamophobia in the Mainstream,” listing 35 charitable institutions and foundations that funneled almost $106 million (Rs.781,97,89,000) to 26 anti-Muslim groups between 2017-2019.

Among the top 50 largest charitable institutions and foundations reviewed, 35 funneled a combined total of $105,865,763 into 26 Islamophobia Network groups.

Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Schwab Charitable Fund, Marcus Foundation, the Adelson Family Foundation, and the Jewish Communal Fund were among the top funders of the U.S. Islamophobia Network from the 50 largest charitable institutions and foundations reviewed between 2017-2019.

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) received a combined total of over $60 million from the Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism between 2017- 2019. The law firm has a history of supporting anti-Muslim policies like the Muslim Ban.

In 2017 the ACLJ filed a supporting court brief in defense of the Muslim Ban. In 2010, the ACLJ filed a lawsuit to prevent the construction of the Park 51 Islamic Center, objecting to its two-block proximity to the site of the World Trade Center.

The CAIR school bullying reports from select states demonstrate that students continue to face physical and verbal abuse for being Muslim and do not feel comfortable expressing their Muslim identity and engaging in classroom discussions about Muslims and Islam.

Similarly, CAIR identified 16 anti-mosque incidents between 2019-2020, including incidents of damage, destruction, and vandalism, intimidation, and harassment.

Between 2019-2020, CAIR also identified 40 instances in which institutional leaders shared or posted anti-Muslim content online. CAIR’s report defined institutional leaders as individuals who hold a position of influence or power within our trusted institution like a school board member or a police chief.

Seven individuals with a history of Islamophobia were either appointed or nominated to serve in the Trump administration.

“It is no secret that the Islamophobia Network remains hyper-active and well-funded,” said Huzaifa Shahbaz, CAIR’s National Research and Advocacy Coordinator. “Despite a slight decline in foundations that funneled money to anti-Muslim groups, millions of dollars still flow to organizations that spread misinformation and perpetuate dangerous stereotypes about Muslims and Islam.”

“Today, more than ever, the philanthropic community must establish clear policies to prevent funds from going to hate groups and implement educational initiatives for staff and board members to help them understand the extent of anti-Muslim bigotry,” Shahbaz said.