By IANS|   Updated: 14th January 2021 5:18 am IST
Cal HC asks govt to facilitate 'E-snan' at Ganga Sagar Mela

Kolkata, Jan 13 : Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday advised all the pilgrims to go for ‘E-snan’ (E-bathe) during the holy Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal this year.

Concerned by the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection, a bench of Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee ordered the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration to make necessary arrangements to dissuade the pilgrims going for a holy dip in the water.

Instead the administration can facilitate them to opt for ‘E-snan’ during the religious congregation.

The bench was presiding over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ajay Kumar De over the issue of public health and safety on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The pilgrimage attracts lakhs of Hindu devotees every year who throng the Sagar Island in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district. Devotees take the holy dip in the water at the confluence of river Ganga offering prayers at the Kapil Muni temple on the island.

