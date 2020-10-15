Calcutta HC questions govt’s decision to give Rs 50K to clubs for Durga Puja

News Desk 1Published: 15th October 2020 11:29 pm IST

Kolkata, Oct 15 : The Calcutta High Court on Thursday questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government’s decision to give Rs 50,000 monetary assistance to various clubs in the state for organising Durga Puja.

A petition was filed in the court by CITU leader from Durgapur, Sourav Dutta, challenging the state government’s decision to pay the grant to Durga Puja organisers. The case was heard before a division bench led by Justice Sanjiv Banerjee on Thursday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee in the state. She had also showered doles saying that the CESC and the state electricity board would give 50 per cent waiver on electricity bills to all the puja committees.

According to reports, the court questioned why the state government was paying during Durga Puja and asked if it did the same during other festivals too. The division bench also asked if the police are doing everything, what is the logic to pay to the clubs.

State Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said: “I shall not comment on the matter since it is in the court. But Durga Puja is a national festival and the state government is making all the arrangements so that it can be celebrated maintaining the Covid-19 safety protocols.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

