Calcutta HC takes up 4 Trinamool election petitions

Kolkata: Apart from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s high profile election petition against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, four other election petitions of Trinamool Congress candidates who lost to BJP candidates in the recent Assembly elections were heard by Calcutta High Court on Friday.

The pleas were heard before four different benches of the high court.

Trinamool candidate from Balarampur in Purulia district, Shantiram Mahato, filed an election petition against winning BJP candidate Baneshwar Mahato which was heard by Justice Subhasis Dasgupta on Friday. The matter will come up for hearing on July 15.

The court directed that the pending decision in the case, the documents, election papers and devices connected to the poll under challenge be preserved by the authority concerned.

In another petition, BJP’s Biswanath Karak’s victory from Goghat in Hooghly district was challenged by losing Trinamool nominee Manas Majumdar. The petition, which was heard by Justice Suvra Ghosh, urged the court to issue notice to the respondents. The matter will come up for hearing on July 9.

In another petition, Trinamool’s Alo Rani Sarkar from Bongaon Dakshin in South 24 Parganas district challenged BJP’s Swapan Majumdar’s victory in the elections. The plea was heard by Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, who asked the petitioner to serve a notice within two weeks and submit an affidavit-in-opposition. The matter will come up for hearing on July 16.

The hearing in Trinamool candidate Sangram Kumar Dolai’s petition challenging the election of former India cricketer Ashoke Dinda of the BJP from Moyna in East Midnapore district was adjourned by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh to June 25.

Earlier in the day, Justice Kausik Chanda adjourned the hearing of Mamata Banerjee’s petition for declaring the election of BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram null and void till June 24.