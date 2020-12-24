California becomes first US state to surpass 2M COVID cases

By Mansoor|   Updated: 24th December 2020 5:58 pm IST

Maryland: California has become the first US state where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 2 million, according to figures published by Johns Hopkins University.

According to the latest data, a total of 2,010,004 cases of the infection and 23,651 coronavirus-related fatalities were registered in California.

A mandatory self-isolation regime is currently in place in four out of five California regions covering over 98 percent of the state’s population. This regime was introduced due to a shortage of intensive care beds and over growing number of new cases.

On December 5, Californian authorities introduced a stay-at-home regime after the region fell below 15 percent of intensive care unit availability. Governor Gavin Newsom said earlier this week that this regime would likely be extended.

READ:  Afghanistan: 9 killed, 16 injured in two explosions

The United States has confirmed over 18.4 million cases of COVID-19 and over 326,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Updated: 24th December 2020 5:58 pm IST
Back to top button