California: DNA of Subway’s tuna sandwich finds no meat in it!

Los Angeles: Ever wondered what’s in the fast food meat that makes it so yummier and addictive, or is it even meat that they use?

Well, that is what was going through the workers of NewYorkTimes.com, as they had a lab test done on Subway’s famous tuna sandwiches.

Controversy on Subway’s Tuna has been ongoing since January as a class action lawsuit was filed in California against the sandwich shop, calling it fishy and charged stating it didn’t involve real tuna.

The results of the tests done by the Times reportedly detected no tuna DNA in 60 inches of tuna sandwiches that were examined from three random Subway shops in Los Angeles.

According to an employee from the unidentified lab that conducted the testing, there are two possibilities for their inability to detect tuna. The first explanation is that Subway’s tuna is so heavily processed that if there is tuna in their sandwiches, it couldn’t be clearly identified. The second possibility is that there’s no tuna.

There were such controversies claimed on the shop before too, for which they conducted similar tests and got different results. The tests were done from Queens and a lab in Florida called Applied Food Technologies, by Inside Edition, an American news broadcasting magazine.

They reportedly found that Subway’s sandwiches did contain tuna and the lab from the Times story was said to have asked that its name not be broadcasted in fear of hurting future business opportunities.

After the allegations, Subway argued that there is simply no truth to the complaint, that their sandwiches are tuna-free and told the Times those customers are getting 100 percent cooked tuna in their tuna wraps, sandwiches and salads.

There are roughly 20,000 Subways in the U.S. and about equal amounts abroad. Their tuna dishes are one of the most popular among the people.

The Times further spoke to several experts in the field of meat. Then also conducted interviews with several Subway shops employees and fishing industry workers who stated that there is no reason Subway wouldn’t use real tuna.

The only reason for the result they came up with is that “once Subway’s tuna is cooked, its molecular combination could be compromised, making the fish harder to identify.”

That California lawsuit was reportedly filed in June to question whether Subway used “100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna.”

People were obviously aghast, but had hilarious responses.

