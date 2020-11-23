California Governor in quarantine after Covid-19 exposure

San Francisco, Nov 23 : California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he and his family were in quarantine after they were came in contact with a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Governor, the family learned on the evening of November 20 that they came in contact with a California Highway Patrol officer who had tested positive for Covid-19 , reports Xinhua news agency.

“Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that three of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19,” Newsom tweeted on Saturday night.

“Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery. Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today.”

But, local KABC news channel reported that a spokesman for the Governor said one of his children may have been exposed to the virus in school and the child began a 14-day quarantine “from the date of exposure”.

Newsom, 53, has two sons and two daughters.

According to the latest data released by the state government, California has reported 1,102,033 Covid-19 cases and 18,676 deaths.

A Los Angeles Times analysis found that California’s average daily number of cases tripled in the last month, meaning that the pandemic conditions deteriorated dramatically around the state.

Los Angeles County, the most populous in the US with a population of more than 10 million, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday that will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rose at the start of the holiday season.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.