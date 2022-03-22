Callaway Golf to set up DigiTech centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the second day of Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to the United States, the state’s delegation announced that Callaway, will be setting up a DigiTech Center in Hyderabad.

Callaway Golf is one of the world’s biggest golf brands with a revenue of USD 3.2 Billion, annually.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the company’s top management and IT minister KTR in San Diego on Tuesday.

The DigiTech Center in Hyderabad will start with the initial employment of 300 software professionals. It will deal with data analytics and IT backend support for its global operations. Minister KTR met with company EVP, CFO Brian Lynch, and CIO Sai Koorapati.

During the meeting, other collaboration opportunities like sports tourism and manufacturing in the state were discussed.

Media reports state that Callaway Golf Company has zeroed in on Hyderabad after evaluating several cities across the globe and that it is an interesting addition to the various IT & Tech Development Centers that are already there in Hyderabad city.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Aatmakuri, Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham also participated in the meeting.

On the first day of his US tour, on Monday, the Telangana delegation led by IT minister KT Rama Rao met the leadership team of Chemveda Life Sciences in San Diego and struck a deal of Rs 150 crores for the establishment of a research and development centre.