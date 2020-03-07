Called god by woman, Modi gets emotional

A+ A-

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while on video conference with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janausadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), got emotional when a woman from Dehradun shared her ordeal following paralysis attack in 2010.

There are more than 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Centres across the country and over one crore families are benefiting from the cheaper medicines from the stores, Modi said after the Dehradun woman narrated her experience.

She was unable to speak but due to the PMBJP schem her expense on medicines were reduced.

A visibly emotional Modi could be seen as he heard Deepa Shah say: “In 2011 I had a paralysis attack and I could not speak. I was getting treated and the medicines were very expensive.

“My husband is also handicapped. After the Jan Ausadhi stores came up, the cost of the medicines went down. Earlier I used to spend Rs 5,000 and now I have to spend only Rs 1,500 and with the rest of Rs 3,000 I manage my household.”

Shah further said that she has not seen god. “But I have seen you in the form of God thank you very much sir. I want tell you, the Chief Minister and others helped me a lot. The doctors have given me an answer and due to the blessings of you I am good now as I am now able to speak now,” she said.

Modi remained silent for few moment after this, then he said: “More than 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Centres have been opened across the country… over one crore families are taking benefits of the cheaper medicines from the stores.”

Modi said the Jan Aushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but a day to connect with millions of Indians who got great relief from this scheme.

He said the cost of treatment has gone down due to cheaper drugs.

“I am told that till date poor and middle-class people have saved over Rs 2,000 crore with the Jan Aushadhi Centers,” he said.

March 7 is celebrated as Jan Aushadhi Day.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

The Jan Aushadi Kendras or the PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs.