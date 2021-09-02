Called out for Islamophobia, city doc abuses Twitter users

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the chairman of Jubilee Hospital group, Dr. M Nagi Reddy, was found verbally abusing a few people on Twitter who questioned and called out his Islamophobia.

It all started with a BJP supporter posting a video claiming that there is a “monopoly” of Muslims in the fruit-vegetable market in Hyderabad.

Have you noted this monopoly of a community in the fruit & vegetable market ?



We are ideating on a business model to tackle this with some political leaders…1/2 pic.twitter.com/54OPcDxyh8 — UN (@UshaNirmala) September 1, 2021

Dr. M Nagi Reddy, the chairman of Jubilee Hospital group, then quite re-tweeted the post saying “Perfect Need to discuss this subject at length, where is the criminality? in the Mafia business? Or with the responsible citizen who has brought it to the center stage for discussion?” in defense of the right-wing troll, Usha Nirmala.

Subsequently, he got called out by netizens for supporting a type of propaganda video, the likes of which have led to lynchings in the past.

A medical research scientist, Asif, called out Dr Reddy and said “Education has no meaning whatsoever. He is the chairman of Jubilee Hospital Hyderabad.”

Replying to Asif, Dr. Reddy spewed some hateful remarks, which he later deleted when he started getting a lot of attention.

Dr. Reddy also kept bringing up Afghanistan, which is the latest addition to the long list of hateful dog whistles using by the right wing against Muslims.

When Asif asked Dr. Reddy to behave respectfully, he replied saying that “Respect, lynching, freedom, aazadi, we have to learn from Afghanistan, nothing like India.” https://twitter.com/DrMNagiReddy/status/1433142605416525825

Replying to this, another Twitter user Navendu Singh remarked that he always believed that science would “open up the minds of people and would make them look at the bigger picture”. Dr. Reddy however retorted back with abuse .

After some back and forth with some netizens on Twitter, Dr Reddy unleashed something no one could’ve expected from the chairman of a well-known group of hospitals in Hyderabad.

In a tweet, which he has deleted now, threatening and asking for the address of Asif and Nandu, he said “teri g**d me dalne ke waste hi re b**k. Dam hi to address bate. Phir bol b**k.” (to put in your butt, if you have guts, tell me your address, then talk.)