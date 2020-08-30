Camavinga scores as Rennes secure first win in Ligue 1 season

Paris, Aug 30 : French rising star Eduardo Camavinga scored a brilliant solo goal as Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 on Saturday in front of approximately 5,000 fans at Roazhon Park to pocket their first win in the new season of Ligue 1.

Camavinga (17) was called up by Didier Deschamp earlier this week for Les Bleus’ Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia next week, which made the Angola-born teenager the youngest being included in the French national team after World War II, Xinhua news agency reported.

Julien Stephan’s side took the lead in the 22nd minute when Raphinha’s cross was flicked by Damien Le Tallec into his own net. Camavinga added the second in the 77th minute when he found a way in Montpellier’s defense to slot home with a low shot from the left of the goal area.

Rennes, who finished third in the curtailed 2019-2020 season, will make their debut in the Champions League in the upcoming season.

Gaetan Laborde pulled one back for the visitors in the stoppage time of the second half but it couldn’t cancel Rennes’ win.

Later on Saturday, Nice defeated Strasbourg 2-0 to collect two league victories in a row thanks to Danish international Kasper Dolberg’s double.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will not play this weekend as their match against newly-promoted Lens has been postponed to September 10.

