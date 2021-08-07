Cambodia lifts travel ban on travellers from India

Cambodia is under a third wave of the pandemic since February 20.

Phnom Penh: Cambodia has lifted a ban on travellers from India after the latter country has witnessed a decline in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement.

 Prime Minister Hun Sen approved the lifting of the ban, Bunheng said late Friday night, adding that the removal will take effect from Saturday onwards, reports Xinhua news agency.

 The Southeast Asian country banned all Indian nationals and foreign passengers travelling through India from entering Cambodia in late April to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

The kingdom has so far registered a total of 80,813 confirmed cases, with 1,526 fatalities and 74,045 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

