Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni’s Delhi visit

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 30th May 2023 10:26 pm IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception of the Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

