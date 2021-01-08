Cambridge to train AP municipal students, teachers in English

Amaravati, Jan 7 : The Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Department inked a pact with UK’s prestigious University of Cambridge on Thursday to train teachers and students in English.

“As per the memorandum of understanding, University of Cambridge will provide training to teachers and students under the municipal department in order to improve English language proficiency,” said an official statement.

This programme is limited to the teachers and students under the municipal department.

Municipal administration commissioner Vijay Kumar signed the agreement on behalf of the government with T.K. Arunachalam, University of Cambridge’s regional director for South Asia, in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The AP government has already introduced English as the language of instruction in government schools to better equip students in an environment of globalisation.

