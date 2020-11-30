Cambridge University awards education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal for excellence in NEP

New Delhi: Cambridge University, UK has awarded Indian education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, for his services in the field of education through the New Education Policy (NEP). The award was presented to him at his residence by Rod Smith, director, International Management, through a virtual presentation.

Rod Smith stated that after a long time India another milestone is added to Indian education system as some very effective and efficacious changes have been initiated owing to the never say die efforts of the education minister. He also added, “Mr Nishank brought a much desired and long awaited revolution in all sections of Indian education system which will augur well for the entire nation with millions of students benefiting. The initiation of all the policies under the NEP blueprint will be of immense value and meaning for uplifting educational levels and pragmatic expertise.”

According to Nishank, a new era of educational leadership and excellence will dawn upon India under the vision of the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, to take the country to the zenith of education in all walks of life culminating in India acquiring the status of, “Vishw Guru” (leader if the world).

Accepting the award, Nishank thanked Cambridge initiative that the university has always shown a very keen desire and interest in uplifting the educational levels in India. He added that India has been home to the oldest and many world-class universities, like Nalanda and has always contributed to educational pursuits, whether it is excellence in Mathematics, Geometry, or anything else. India has given the digit “zero” to the world of numerals.

On the occasion, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University also mentioned that India is on a fast track to becoming the world guru in the field of education. It was also graced by the presence of Mr Vijay Poddar, secretary Aurobindo Society; Mr Govindan and Ms Priti, the in-charge, Cambridge Asia initiative; Ms Ashia, director, HDFC group of banks; Mr Sambhrant Sharma, head Aurobindo Society educational department; and many other dignitaries.