Campaign for Venezuelan legislative polls to begin on Nov 3

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 11:50 am IST
Campaign for Venezuelan legislative polls to begin on Nov 3

Caracas, Oct 23 : Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that the campaigning for the December 6 legislative elections will begin on November 3.

“The electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections will begin on November 3 and end on December 3,” Xinhua news agency quoted the CNE as saying in a twete on Thursday.

During a meeting between representatives of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) and CNE leaders, Admiral-in-Chief Remigio Ceballos guaranteed the deployment of troops to voting stations during the elections.

The country will hold an electoral simulation on October 25 to refine the logistical, technological, and operational details for the elections.

More than 20 million Venezuelans will be eligible to cast their ballots on December 6 to elect the 167 deputies of the National Assembly, who will hold office between 2021 and 2026.

READ:  Shahbaz Sharif to be provided home-cooked food, mattress in jail

Last week, the CNE unveiled a new voting machine model, which will “offer a simple system that is easy for the voter to experience”, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to CNE rector Carlos Quintero, it is “a modern machine with essential technical elements” that can be adapted to the electronic voting system used in Venezuela, offering “security and integrity in the protection of information”.

Quintero added that the new voting machine was “designed in Venezuela by Venezuelan technicians” in order to “avoid dependence on providers”, and includes new voting software that will “guarantee, above all, the secrecy of the vote”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Realme Buds Wireless Pro: Decent neckband earphone with ANC
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 11:50 am IST
Back to top button