Campaign to improve sex ration kicked off in Gurugram villages

Gurugram, Oct 26 : To improve the sex ration and honour the girls and females, Gurugram district administration started an unique awareness campaign of putting nameplates having girls’ names outside the house in the villages of the district.

The campaign has been started from Sarhraul and Khandsa villages.

As part of the campaign, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Prashant Panwar got the nameplates with the names of the newborn girls prepared and handed over them to their mothers.

He said the villages with poor gender ratio have been chosen initially to start the campaign.

“The nameplates with the name of the girl child born between April to October in Sarhaul and Khandsa have been handed over to their parents. The families were told to put these outside their houses,” he said.

Officials have toured scores of villages to encourage people to adopt this practice and the majority of them have happily accepted the proposal.

“This campaign has started to change the old conservative ideology in the society and is bringing a change in the thinking of the common man towards girls. Now, not only the names of boys will be placed outside the houses, but also the names of girls will be seen outside the houses,” Panwar said.

He also said that after the launch of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a change in people’s attitudes towards girls. The administration is taking a step further and is striving to give girls a respectable place in society.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.