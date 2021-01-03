Can AIMIM emerge as national party?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is spreading its wings to more states.

After the victory in the recently held Bihar election, AIMIM is trying its level best to repeat the success in the upcoming Assembly elections in various other states to achieve its pan-India goal.

The party that had confined itself to Hyderabad for many decades is likely to contest assembly elections in Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, The Asian Age reported.

Earlier, the party Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi had made it clear that AIMIM would contest in all states except Kerala, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir UT.

Recently, it has been noticed that the party is joining hands with the regional parties working for the welfare of the Dalits and minorities.

AIMIM in Tamil Nadu

In the month of November, Owaisi had announced that his party will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly election due in April-May 2021.

On Friday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minority wing secretary Dr Mastan met Owaisi at latter’s residence in Hyderabad and invited him for a DMK conference which is scheduled to be held on January 6 in Chennai.

DMK led by MK Stalin is the main opposition party that will contest against the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

West Bengal Assembly election

In West Bengal where the Muslim population is around 27 percent, the party had arranged over 25 rallies last year. It also has units in all most all districts of the State.

The party is primarily focusing on Dinajpur, Malda, Howrah, Cooch Bihar, Birbhum, Asansol, Nadia and Kolkata.

The biggest hurdle for the party is language. The party has strong hold in Urdu speaking Muslims whereas, Bengali speaking Muslims still consider Mamata as their leader.

AIMIM to fight next assembly polls in Gujarat

Recently, Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel said that AIMIM will contest the next assembly elections in Gujarat in alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP).

He further said, “we will be contesting the election in Gujarat because of the people of the state want that the AIMIM party should contest elections. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked me to visit Gujarat and hold discussions with BTP leaders”.

Uttar Pradesh politics

In Uttar Pradesh too, AIMIM is likely to contest Assembly polls as part of a front led by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The front includes former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Babu Singh Kushwaha’s Jan Adhikar Party, Babu Ram Pal-led Rashtra Uday Party, Anil Singh Chauhan-led Janta Kranti Party and Premchand Prajapati’s Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party.

Can AIMIM become national party?

As per the law, a party can become national party if it satisfies any of the following condition

Wins two percent of Lok Sabha seats from at least three different states. Secures six percent of votes in Lok Sabha or Assembly polls of at least four states and wins four Lok Sabha seats. Gets recognition as state party in four states.

Although it seems that it is difficult for AIMIM to satisfy the first two conditions in the near future, the party is likely to fulfill third condition.

The party is already recognized as a state party in two states viz., Telangana and Bihar.