Can drinking warm water, taking hot water bath protect you from COVID-19?

New Delhi: Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are following home remedies to avoid contracting the disease. The popular remedies are drinking warm water and taking hot water bath. But can they really protect you from COVID-19?

On Saturday, the government of India busted the myths and tweeted, “Hot water bath or drinking warm water does not prevent #COVID-19”.

The government further made it clear that a temperature of 60-75 degrees is required in lab setting to kill the coronavirus.

However, last year, Ministry of AYUSH had released Ayurveda’s immunity boosting measures for self-care during COVID-19 crisis. As per the advisory, the following steps can promote immunity

Taking chyavanprash 10gm in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash. Drinking herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger), and Munakka (Raisin). It should be consumed once or twice a day. Drinking 150 ml of hot milk containing half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder. It should be consumed once or twice a day.

Meanwhile, India is witnessing a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676.

The country’s death toll has reached 2,38,270. At present, India has 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases.