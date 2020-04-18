Can offer Taraweeh & Eid prayers in homes: Saudi Grand Mufti

Riyadh: Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah Al Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and President of the Council of Senior Scholars has said that people can offer Taraweeh and Eid prayers in their homes in case if it is impossible to hold them in mosques in view of the precautionary measures taken by the authorities to combat coronavirus.

Taraweeh

Responding to a query by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Al-Sheikh said that since it is not possible to offer them in mosques this year with the coronavirus prevention measures in place, people can very well pray in their homes to make the most of the blessed nights during the holy month. Saudi Gazette with reference to Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance is receiving a number of inquiries and questions with regard to Taraweeh prayers in the holy month of Ramadan in light of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Proven by Sunnah

Answering to the question regarding Taraweeh prayer, the Grand Mufti added that it is proven that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) offered Qiyam Al-Layl prayers at his home and at it’s no secret that Taraweeh prayer is Sunnah not obligatory.

Eid prayers

Regarding Eid prayer, Al-Sheikh said that the prayer can be offered at home not to be followed by sermon, if the prevailing situation continues and it’s not possible to hold it in open prayer areas and special mosques. In this regard, he cited a previous fatwa issued by Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Iftaa stating that if a person misses it and wants to make it up, it is desirable that he does it and should pray it in the proper manner but without a sermon following it.

Takbeer and fitrah

Responding to the question about the last time to pay fitrah and commencement of takbeer for Eid in case if prayers are not conducted in cities except the Two Holy Mosques, Grand Mufti said that takbeer can begin with the sunset on the last day of Ramadan and fitrah can be paid till the morning on the day of Eid and the prayer should be held after the sunset.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.