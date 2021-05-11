Can you answer this KBC 13’s first registration question?

Mumbai: The thirteenth season of one of the much-loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return on television. Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting the quiz-based reality show for the 12th time. The registration process for KBC season 13 has started on Monday (May 10) at 9 PM.

Like last year, this season the entire selection procedure will be online due to COVID-19 pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will be asking questions at 9 pm on Sony TV. To register for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLiv app which is available on Google Play Store or Apple store.

KBC 13’s first question

The first question for the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is as follows:

To commemorate whose birth anniversary did the Government of India declare 23 January as “Parakram Diwas”? A) Shaheed Bhagat Singh

B) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

C) Chandrashekhar Azar

D) Mangal Pandey

The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13 is “Koshish”, to fulfil one’s dreams by taking all the first step that counts the most.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration via Sony Live App

Open the Sonyliv app

Click on the KBC link

Answer the registration question that pops up.

Fill in your details on the form that appears.

Click on submit

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 registration via SMS

Aspirants can send their answers through SMS as well.

Sending the SMS will be charged (except for Jio subscribers)

Complete the process in the given timeline

Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio and Vodafone in select circles can send their registration question’s answer via SMS to 509093:

Participants who have answered the registration questions correctly will be shortlisted based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria. They will be reached out to, telephonically, for further assessment.

Further audition will be conducted via SonyLlV comprising a General Knowledge test and video submission. The last and final round is that of interviews with shortlisted auditionees.