Can you recognise the actress in this viral scary video?

Mumbai: One dekko at these viral pictures and videos, we bet you won’t be able to guess the popular celebrity’s’ face behind it. In a video that is surfacing online, the actress can be seen pulling a scary prank on the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. She spooked everyone with her scary looks.

The actress behind this horrifying face is Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is currently serving as a judge on the dance reality show. In the upcoming episode, Shilpa decided to bring out her scary avatar. Her face is painted white with fake blood oozing from her nose and cheeks. Her hair is also ruffled with white streaks on it. The scariest part is her eyes. Shilpa is also seen wearing a white gown with blood on it to give the look of a ghost.

The BTS video was shared by Sony TV on their Instagram handle.

Sony TV captioned the promo, “#SuperDancerChapter4 | Sat – Sun 8 pm. Kya hoga #SuperGuruVaibhav ka haal jab @theshilpashetty karengi ye khatarnaak prank? Dekhiye this week’s #BlackAndWhite themed special episode on #SuperDancerChapter4, is weekend Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, Sony par.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking about Super Dancer 4, participants will be seen performing classic hits in the upcoming episode. Judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu will be donning the retro look. The show will welcome Annu Kapoor as the special guest.

Meanwhile on the work front, Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming comedy film ‘Hungama 2’ is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.