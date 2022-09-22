Canada confirms 1,379 monkeypox cases

The provinces are waiting for the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to provide guidance on if and how to start a second-dose strategy which is expected in the coming weeks.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 22nd September 2022 7:43 am IST
Canada confirms 1,379 monkeypox cases
Representative Image

Ottawa: Canada has confirmed 1,379 cases of monkeypox, including 38 hospitalisations, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Of the confirmed cases, 667 are from Ontario, 515 from Quebec, 150 from British Columbia, 39 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from Nova Scotia, Manitoba and New Brunswick, the health agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
US reiterates support for India getting UNSC permanent seat

The provinces are waiting for the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to provide guidance on if and how to start a second-dose strategy which is expected in the coming weeks.

MS Education Academy

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, according to experts.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button