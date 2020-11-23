Canada continues to see sharp rise of Covid-19 cases

Ottawa, Nov 23 : Due to an ongoing worsening second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Canada, the country has continued to witness a sharp rise of new cases which have increased the overall infection tally to more than 330,000.

As of Monday, Canada has reported a total of 330,503 cases and 11,455 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

Canada added 5,000 new cases on Saturday, setting a new daily record.

On Sunday, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam urged Canadians to make a plan for safer holidays amid record spikes across the country.

In a statement, Tam said for Canadians near the holiday season, it’s imperative to take into account public health measures when planning for celebrations.

“Our best protection, now and into the holiday season, is to limit errands and outings to the essentials, keep in-person social activities to our existing household and strictly and consistently maintain public health practices.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t continue to find safe ways to have the meaningful celebrations that are so important for maintaining our traditions and social connections.

“We have seen how creative Canadians can be, from online game nights and sharing special meals together virtually with people outside our household, to warmly dressed, physically distanced walkabouts and cheering our neighbors with decorated balconies, windows and lawns,” she added.

Tam’s statement comes after the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick reported a single-day record increase of new cases.

