Canada designates observance day for Covid deaths

Ottawa, March 9 : The Canadian government announced that it’s designating March 11 as National Day of observance to commemorate Covid-19 victims.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that it will also signify a reflection on the significant impacts all have felt due to the pandemic, from isolation and unemployment to losing time with friends and families, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Early last year, our lives, and the lives of everyone around the world, were forever changed by the emergence of Covid-19,” Trudeau said.

“Today, one year after the first known death of a Canadian to the disease, we now mourn the tragic loss of more than 22,000 parents, siblings, friends, and loved ones.

“During this crisis, Canadians have remained resilient. They have helped neighbours, given to organisations, put signs in their windows to support our health care workers, and lent a hand wherever possible,” he said in the statement.

Trudeau said all Canadians have experienced sacrifice and loss over the past year.

“As we continue to deal with the impacts of the global pandemic, your government will continue to do whatever it takes, for however long it takes, to support you.

“We all have a role to play in ending this pandemic, and the crisis is not over yet. In recognition of how far we have come and how far we still have to go,” the Prime Minister added.

Canada has so far reported a cumulative total of 888,952 Covid-19 cases and 22,259 deaths.

As of March 7, a total of 2,039 cases of COVID-19 variants have been reported across the country, including 1,905 B.1.1.7 variants, 121 B.1.351 variants, and 13 P.1 variants, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Monday.

