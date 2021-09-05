Canada: Hyderabadi diaspora hosts MP Shaun Chen to support his re-election

Toronto: The Hyderabadi Diaspora in Toronto, Canada hosted the local liberal MP from Scarborough North, Shaun Chen to support his re-election in the Federal election to take place in September 2020.

Leaders from the Hyderabadi community Syed Moid Benazir, Mohammed Ethesham and Mohammed Sayeed addressed the gathering and urged the community to support the re-election of a Liberal Government led by Justin Trudeau.

Shaun Chen, addressed the gathering and thanked the community for their political involvement and support to the liberal party and spoke about the various policies of the liberal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which have benefited the South Asian community focusing on immigration, refugee sponsorship, and settlement and addressing hate crime and Islamophobia.

Benazir also urged and advised the community to vote strategically and vote for the liberal party as it is in the best interests of the community and work towards a liberal majority government.