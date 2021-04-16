Canada MP accidentally shows up naked on parliamentary meeting zoom call

Ever hated your phones or laptops for not shutting off and giving you the privacy you need and require? That’s exactly what happened to William Amos, the MP of Quebec, Canada.

This Canadian lawmaker accidentally showed up stark naked in front of a live zoom meeting held by the Canadian parliament.

William Amos left his laptop camera on accidentally and was logged in the House of Commons zoom call. The incident took place when he was changing his clothes after coming back from a jog on a Wednesday afternoon.

This embarrassing incident was shown on an international House of Commons feed. Amos later tweeted an apology to his members from the house and called it an honest mistake.

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

The MP was not supposed to be on the virtual call that had started and as he had no clue, he continued his daily routine of changing into comfort after a jog, coincidentally in front of the camera.

Under the section ‘Rules of Order and Decorum’, no dress code is required to sit it on a debate, but male speakers “must be wearing contemporary business attire” such as jackets, shirts and ties.

The opposition party, Claude DeBellefeuille reacted to it by saying “It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or pants,” she said in French, according to the Canadian Press.

Here are some of the reactions on the embarrassing incident.

Not what I thought when Trudeau said it's going to be the most transparent government with nothing to hide. — mia is missing in action 🐾 (@magyarmn) April 14, 2021

Don’t think you really need to apologize! It’s was a mistake! To be honest, I’m a little jealous, wished I looked as fit in the buff! 👍✌️ Keep up the great work (no pun intended!). #cdnpoli — André Forcier (@airbus63) April 14, 2021

Did you put clothes on before tweeting this??

You better call @MarkGerretsen and apologize immediately, I hear he is quite the stickler for dress code violations. — JonnyBowhunter (@BowhunterJonny) April 14, 2021

If the opposition ever says you tried to hide something, just tell them you showed them everything and remind them of this slip/hiccup 🤣 — Claude 🇨🇦 (@bcfroggy) April 14, 2021