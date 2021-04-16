Canada MP accidentally shows up naked on parliamentary meeting zoom call

Ever hated your phones or laptops for not shutting off and giving you the privacy you need and require? That’s exactly what happened to William Amos, the MP of Quebec, Canada.
This Canadian lawmaker accidentally showed up stark naked in front of a live zoom meeting held by the Canadian parliament.
William Amos left his laptop camera on accidentally and was logged in the House of Commons zoom call. The incident took place when he was changing his clothes after coming back from a jog on a Wednesday afternoon.
This embarrassing incident was shown on an international House of Commons feed. Amos later tweeted an apology to his members from the house and called it an honest mistake.
The MP was not supposed to be on the virtual call that had started and as he had no clue, he continued his daily routine of changing into comfort after a jog, coincidentally in front of the camera.
Under the section ‘Rules of Order and Decorum’, no dress code is required to sit it on a debate, but male speakers “must be wearing contemporary business attire” such as jackets, shirts and ties.
The opposition party, Claude DeBellefeuille reacted to it by saying “It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or pants,” she said in French, according to the Canadian Press.
Here are some of the reactions on the embarrassing incident.