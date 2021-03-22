Canada sanctions 4 Chinese officials, 1 entity over human rights abuses in Xinjiang

Toronto: Canada has imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom, citing human rights violations in Xinjiang province.

“Today, Canada announced it is imposing new sanctions against four officials and one entity under the Special Economic Measures (People’s Republic of China) Regulations, based on their participation in gross and systematic human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR),” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The measures are being introduced in coordination with the US, the UK and in solidarity with the European Union, the statement explained.

Canada is sanctioning Zhu Hailun, former XUAR Deputy Party Secretary who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the human rights, three Xinjiang province security officials – Wang Junzheng, Wang Mingshan, Chen Mingguo – and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, the statement said.