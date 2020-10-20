Canada-US border closure extended

Ottawa, Oct 20 : The closure of the Canada-US border to non-essential travel has been extended till November 21, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Blair said: “We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the US until November 21… Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”

Also in a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the decision, saying: “We’ve extended the measures in place at the Canada-US border by another 30 days. Non-essential travel remains restricted until at least November 21.”

According to a CTV news report, the border closure to non-essential travel was first imposed in March and has been renewed every month since in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19..

While tourists and cross-border visits remain prohibited, trade and commerce are exempted from the restriction.

Earlier this month, Canada eased some border restrictions to allow more family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter the country.

Adult children, siblings, grandparents and those who have been in a committed relationship for at least a year, which will have to be proven by a notarized declaration, will now be allowed to enter Canada, Global News reported.

The government was also implementing a compassionate-entry program for those who do not qualify as family but want to come to Canada for reasons, such as to see a dying loved one.

Those granted compassionate entry may also be exempt from the current 14-day quarantine requirement, pending discussions with local health officials.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.