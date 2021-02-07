Canada’s Covid-19 cases surpass 800,000

Ottawa, Feb 7 : Canada’s cumulative Covid-19 cases surpassed 800,000 as of Saturday noon, with the total hitting 800,348, including 20,680 deaths, according to CTV.

The data indicate a continued downward trend in daily case counts, with a seven-day average of 3,947 new cases daily on Jan. 29 – Feb. 4 and 107,609 tests daily, with 4.2 percent positive for Covid-19 on January 24-30, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ontario reported 1,388 new cases of Covid-19 and 45 more deaths Saturday morning, bringing the province’s seven-day average to 1,479.

Now, there are 164 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7. Covid-19 variant in the province, up from the 155 infections reported on Friday. There continues to be only one case of the South African B.1.351 variant, according to the Ontario government on Saturday.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ontario now stand at 276,718, including deaths and recoveries.

Of the 6,483 deaths recorded in Ontario, 4,454 were people over the age of 80. A little more than 3,700 were residents in long-term care homes.

There are at least 1,021 people being treated in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, at least 325 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) while 228 of those in the ICU are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

As of Friday night, 96,573 people in the province have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

