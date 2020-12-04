Canada’s Covid-19 cases top 390,000

Ottawa, Dec 4 : Amid a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Canada’s overall caseload and death toll have surged to 395,576 and 12,395, respectively, according to health authorities.

The country’s national-level data indicate daily averages of 6,044 new cases over the past seven days and 74,596 people tested daily, with 7.4 per cent testing positive (November 22-28), Xinhua news agency quoted the Public Health Agency of Canada as saying on Thursday.

Ontario reported 1,824 new infections on Thursday after several days of case numbers above the 1,700 mark and a rise in the number of patients battling Covid-19 in the province’s intensive care units.

The number of new cases in Quebec continues to stay near the highest they’ve been since the the pandemic began in the province, with authorities reporting 1,470 more cases on Thursday.

The Quebec government reversed its decision on holiday gatherings in most of the province on Thursday, citing a continued increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past few days as the reason.

Meanwhile, Alberta set a new daily high on Thursday with 1,854 cases after nearly 20,000 tests.

Both community transmission and outbreaks are contributing to Covid-19 spread in Canada, including spread to high-risk populations and settings, said the agency.

These developments are deeply concerning as they put countless Canadians at risk of life-threatening illness, cause serious disruptions to health services and present significant challenges for areas not adequately equipped to manage complex medical emergencies, added the agency.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.