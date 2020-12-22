Canada’s Reece Howden wins Ski Cross World Cup in France

Paris, Dec 22 : Canadian Reece Howden has clinched gold in the second race of the men’s ski cross at the World Cup in Val Thorens, France.

Howden, 22, had finished second in the first race on Sunday. The champion at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics then improved his result by crossing the finish line first in the final on Monday, followed by Ryan Regez of Switzerland and host skier Francois Place, reports Xinhua news agency.

Howden said he felt luckier during Monday’s race and he credited his great form this season to sufficient preparation.

In the women’s race, three-time Olympian Fanny Smith, who took the victory on Sunday, was squeezed off the course during the semifinals. The 28-year-old bronze medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games won the small final to finish fifth.

The 30-year-old Katrin Ofner from Austria took the top spot on the podium at the World Cup for the first time in her career. Daniela Maier from Germany finished second and Canadian former Olympic champion Marielle Thompson placed third.

