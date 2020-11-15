Canadian hospitals under pressure amid rising Covid-19 cases

Ottawa, Nov 15 : Canadian hospitals are facing growing pressure as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Saturday described the situation in Western Canada, Quebec and Ontario as “worrisome” and it is straining healthcare resources, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latest national-level data showed daily averages of 4,348 new cases in the past seven days, said Tam.

“Outbreaks continue to contribute to COVID-19 spread in Canada, including increased activity among vulnerable populations and settings — elderly adults, long-term care residents, and Indigenous communities,” she said in a statement.

She said the number of people with severe cases of Covid-19 continues to increase with a daily average of more than 1,400 people being treated in hospitals over the past week.

That included a daily average of 280 people in critical care and 55 deaths reported each day over the past seven days.

Tam said western provinces in the country saw a weekly increase in daily hospitalization between 24 percent to 50 percent compared to last week.

She pointed out that Ontario and Quebec and other provinces continued to have the highest numbers of people in hospital.

Tam’s warnings came as Ontario reported 1,581 new cases and 20 new deaths on Saturday while Quebec announced 1,448 more cases and 25 deaths.

Manitoba reported its highest number of new deaths at 15 and 239 more cases on Saturday while Saskatchewan shattered its previous daily record by reporting 308 new cases.

As of Sunday, Canada has reported a total of 291,931 Covid-19 cases and 10,891 fatalities.

