Canadian Imam speaks at Black Lives Matter rally

We had this story of a righteous companions of the prophet have an argument with Bilal (RA) and then in the middle of the argument he uttered the world he said you’re the son of a black woman he regretted it immediately he apologized he went down to kiss his feet but Bilal (RA) refused and he went back to the prophet Muhammed (PBUH) and he told him.

He called me with my motrher’s skin and the prophet Muhammed (PBUH) brought Abu Dharr one of the most righteous people the point is if doesn’t matter if you didn’t have the intention to be Racist it does not matter if you did not mean to be Racist he said “reciting the words of the prophet (PBUH)” you are a man who still has clinging to ignorance.

In the farewell speech, the prophet Muhammed (PBUH) said O mankind your father is one your God is one no White man is better than a Black man no Black man is better than a White man no Arab is better than non-Arab no non-Arab is better than the Arab the most noble are the most righteous the most noble in the sight of God

