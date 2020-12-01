Canadian PM expresses concern about farmers’ protest in India

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed concern about the ongoing farmers’ protest in India against three farm laws and said Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same.

Speaking during a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau on Monday (local time) said Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends,” Trudeau said.

“I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns,” he added.

Farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

There has been no response from the Indian government at the time of filing this report.

Reacting on the remarks made by Trudeau, Rajya Sabha MP, and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said she is touched by the Canadian Prime Minister’s concern, and urged him to respect the “courtesies that we always extend to other nations”.

“Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine,” she tweeted.

Source: ANI