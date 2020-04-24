Canadian PM Trudeau delivers message on Ramadan

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau delivered a message on Ramadan.

Ramadan will be different this year: Trudeau

After highlighting the religious practices followed during the holy month, Trudeau said, “while there’s no doubt that Ramadan will be different this year, I know people will still find ways to bring its true meaning to life”.

Appreciating Canadian Muslims, he said, “Muslim Canadians have always made our country a better, stronger place and this month will be no exception”.

Recognizing the services rendered by groups in the battle against COVID-19, he said that “From food donations to helping seniors with grocery deliveries, organizations like Canadian Muslim Response Network have already stepped up to help. Groups like Islamic Relief and the International Development and Relief Foundation are collecting much-needed medical supplies for our frontline workers through initiatives like Conquer COVID-19”.

Stay home during Ramadan

Reminding the Muslims to stay home during the holy month, he said, “Observe Ramadan while staying home this year. Instead of having iftar with friends or at the mosque or community center, get together with them online”.

He also said that people should go for groceries once a week or less. “If you do have to go out, stay at least two meters away from each other”, he added.

At the end of the video message, he said, “on the behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a peaceful and blessed Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!”.

