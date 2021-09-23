Cancel NEET as it is den for cheats: Ramadoss

Chennai: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admission has become “the den of cheaters and it should be cancelled”.

Citing various instances of malpractices in the conduct of NEET, Ramadoss said the NEET should be beyond doubt but every year there are reports about malpractices like proxy writing and others.

He said the NEET has failed in its twin goal of increasing the standards of medical education and avoiding commercialisation of medical education and hence it should be scrapped.

Ramadoss said this year, the NEET question paper was sold for Rs 35 lakh in Jaipur.

He said it was shocking to hear malpractices like proxies writing the exams on behalf of aspirants and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Nagpur based career guidance centre.

The career guidance centre it is alleged had promised medical college aspirants in Delhi and Jharkhand admission in top colleges for a fee of Rs 50 lakh.