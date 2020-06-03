Cancellation of train tickets due to reduction in train stoppage

Hyderabad: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, as asked by State Governments, Railways has reduced the number of stoppages for the special trains which have been introduced from I June, 2020 in their respective state.
Accordingly, some of the stoppages have been deleted in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the trains originating and terminating passing through the State . All the tickets booked for the stoppages that have been deleted shall be cancelled and full refund will be granted.
The detailed procedures in this regard are:
E – Tickets:
- All tickets booked for the destinations that have been deleted, shall be automatically cancelled.
- Further, IRCTC shall refund fare for such cancelled tickets without deduction of cancellation charges.
Counter Reserved Tickets:
- The PNR shall be cancelled in the reservation system prior to the preparation of first reservation chart.
- Full refund of fare shall be granted without deduction of cancellation charges on surrendering of original tickets across any reservation counter within 30 days of the date of journey.
- In case of counter tickets booked through digital transactions, refund of fare shall be credited to the account from which transactions has been made.
