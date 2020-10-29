Cancer patient recovers from COVID-19

Pune: A 62-year-old man who is suffering from third stage cancer has recovered from COVID-19 after a long battle, a private hospital here claimed on Thursday.

The patient, who is suffering from follicular lymphoma, a type of cancer which affects blood cells, tested positive for the viral infection on July 30.

Though he was initially discharged a week after hospitalization, he continued to test positive for the infection and had a fever, said Dr Minish Jain, an oncologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, the hospital where he was treated.

“His cancer status had made him vulnerable to COVID- 19. During the one and half months when he was COVID-19 positive, we asked him to follow a good diet, perform basic mobility exercises.

“He followed all the instructions and finally he recovered from COVID-19 after 45 days,” Dr Jain said.

His chemotherapy, which had been halted after the coronavirus diagnosis, has resumed, the doctor added.

