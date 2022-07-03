Candid video of Ram Charan flaunting his new hairstyle goes viral

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, who is currently savouring the success of the blockbuster movie ‘RRR’, appeared in an impromptu video, which has taken the internet by storm.

The Magadheera actor, who will be next seen in a heavy-budget political drama, had hosted multiple parties at his residence, having Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Venkatesh, and others on his guest list.

Cut to the present, where Charan has thrown a unique surprise with a spontaneous video. Alim Hakim, Charan’s hairstylist, posted a video of the actor sporting a new hairstyle.

In the video, Charan is seen sporting a fashionable hairstyle and a well-groomed beard, and he looks dapper. Social media users are currently obsessed with this video, as Charan’s makeover with a fashionable and suave appearance has impressed all.

After the hugely successful RRR, Ram Charan was seen in the epic failure Acharya. Up to this point, there hasn’t been a comprehensive update on RC15 outside of the formal announcement. So, the fans await the announcement of the first look poster and the title soon.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are the main characters in Shankar’s political drama RC15.