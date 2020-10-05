Cannabis ‘nursery’ busted in Goa beach village; two Russians arrested

Panaji, Oct 5 : Two Russians were arrested for cultivating an indoor cannabis ‘nursery’ in the beach village of Mandrem in North Goa, police said on Monday.

Cannabis plants weighing 2.5 kgs and Rs. 25,000 were also seized during the raid conducted by officials of the Pernem police station, police inspector Jivba Dalvi also said. The value of the plants seized has been estimated at Rs. 3.5 lakh.

“The raid busted a cannabis nursery in Mandrem village in North Goa district. Two Russians have been arrested and the owner of the apartment booked,” Dalvi told IANS.

“During the raid, it was found that the Russian nationals had started a cannabis nursery in their flat and a suitable environment was created using tubelights, exhaust fans and other equipment, in order to facilitate proper growth of the cannabis plants,” the official said.

The arrested Russian nationals have been identified as Aleksei Perevalov (31) Aleksei Rebriev (41), who have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.